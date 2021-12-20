MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.50

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 185,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

