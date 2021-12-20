Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

