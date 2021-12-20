Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells $676,963.20 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dj Monagle III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

