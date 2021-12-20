Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.17. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

