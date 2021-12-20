Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.44

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

