MILC Platform (MLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $331,076.00

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $20.87 million and $331,076.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.70 or 0.08349168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00076374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.64 or 0.99963386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

