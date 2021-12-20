Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.72

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 5949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

MVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,434,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.