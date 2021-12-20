Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $323.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

