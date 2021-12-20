MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

