Meyer Handelman Co. Has $32.81 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 328,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.