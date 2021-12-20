Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 27,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $58.23 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

