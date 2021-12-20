Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.43 ($11.71).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.39 and a 200 day moving average of €11.41. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a PE ratio of 37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.61).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

