Metaverse ETP Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $31,687.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,467,415 coins and its circulating supply is 79,467,317 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

