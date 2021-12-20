Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

