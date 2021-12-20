Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $333.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.58. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

