Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

