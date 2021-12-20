Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.44. 114,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,772,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

