Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 284,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 230,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,043. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

