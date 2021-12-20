MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 2.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,403.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,569.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

