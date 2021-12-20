Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $100.63 on Monday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.