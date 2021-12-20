Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $1.71 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

