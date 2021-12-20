McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $261.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

