Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $15.61

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $14.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 9,707 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

