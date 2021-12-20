Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Down 18.4% in November

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.