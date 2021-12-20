Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,102 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $161.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.