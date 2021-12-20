Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,970 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global Payments by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

