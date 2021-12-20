Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

