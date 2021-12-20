Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Shares of MIT opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.