Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of GTLS opened at $156.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.