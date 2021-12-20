Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.47 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MetLife by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.