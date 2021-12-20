Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $126.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

