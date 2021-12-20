Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total transaction of $783,506.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $497.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

