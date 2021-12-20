Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

