Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 20,484 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 385.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $127.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

