Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,652 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

