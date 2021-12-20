Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,373. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.88%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

