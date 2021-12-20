Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Decreased by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of MLM opened at $436.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average is $376.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.06 and a 12 month high of $442.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

