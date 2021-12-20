Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 62.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of VAC opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average of $156.98.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

