Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

MQ has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of MQ opened at $16.88 on Friday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

