MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $16.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
