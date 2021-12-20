MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

