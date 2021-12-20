Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.89.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$23.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 21.3999972 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

