Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.85 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00018336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $30.03 million and $2.85 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.70 or 0.08349168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00076374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.64 or 0.99963386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.