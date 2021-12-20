Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $15.50. 47,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

