Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $8,045,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

