Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

NVCR stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.22 and a beta of 0.96.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.