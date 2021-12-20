Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.03 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -311.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.91.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

