Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 5,766 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 187.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.84 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.