Loudon Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

