Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.53 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

