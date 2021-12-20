Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Critical Survey

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -6.83 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -51.79% -48.69% Westwater Resources N/A -18.76% -17.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lomiko Metals and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 353.88%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

